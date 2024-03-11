Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU conducts Bi-lateral boat raid for Iron Fist 24 B-Roll

    OKINOERABU, KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    03.11.2024

    Video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and soldiers with the 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, conduct a bi-lateral boat raid exercise on Okinoerabu, Japan, March 11, 2024. The 31st MEU and the ARDB used the boat raid exercise to rehearse rapid seizure of key maritime terrain during Iron Fist 24. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 02:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915760
    VIRIN: 240311-M-BI567-1001
    Filename: DOD_110178619
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINOERABU, KAGOSHIMA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU conducts Bi-lateral boat raid for Iron Fist 24 B-Roll, by Cpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    Bilateral
    Marines
    Boat Raid
    Iron Fist
    IronFist24

