U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and soldiers with the 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, conduct a bi-lateral boat raid exercise on Okinoerabu, Japan, March 11, 2024. The 31st MEU and the ARDB used the boat raid exercise to rehearse rapid seizure of key maritime terrain during Iron Fist 24. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 02:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915760
|VIRIN:
|240311-M-BI567-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110178619
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINOERABU, KAGOSHIMA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MEU conducts Bi-lateral boat raid for Iron Fist 24 B-Roll, by Cpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT