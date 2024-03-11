Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) is honored for the successful defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility at the Hawaii State Capital, Honolulu, HI, March 12, 2024. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on transitioning with the Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH). The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State and local stakeholders. (DoD video by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Therese Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 02:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915759
|VIRIN:
|230313-M-EE465-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110178532
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill Receives Honors from Hawaii State Legislature for the Successful Defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, by Sgt Therese Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT