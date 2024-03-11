Joint Task Force-Red Hill Receives Honors from Hawaii State Legislature for the Successful Defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915759" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) is honored for the successful defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility at the Hawaii State Capital, Honolulu, HI, March 12, 2024. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on transitioning with the Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH). The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State and local stakeholders. (DoD video by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Therese Edwards)