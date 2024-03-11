Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Devin Custodio works as a pharmacy technician at NBHC Sasebo and explains his role in maintaining patient safety on base and in the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 01:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915758
|VIRIN:
|240313-N-BD352-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110178513
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Patient Safety in Sasebo, by PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT