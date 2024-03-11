Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patient Safety in Sasebo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.13.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito 

    AFN Sasebo

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Devin Custodio works as a pharmacy technician at NBHC Sasebo and explains his role in maintaining patient safety on base and in the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 01:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915758
    VIRIN: 240313-N-BD352-1001
    Filename: DOD_110178513
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patient Safety in Sasebo, by PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sasebo
    Safety
    CFAS. Medical

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT