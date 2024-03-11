U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane crew visit Vanuatu schools

During Operation Blue Pacific, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) crew members visit two schools in Port Vila, Vanuatu, Feb. 29, 2024. School children were able to try on Coast Guard emergency equipment, toss life rings, and ask questions during the visit, which strengthen ties with local communities and shares cultural knowledge between the two countries. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)
02.29.2024
03.13.2024
Video Productions
|915755
|240229-G-RS249-7207
|DOD_110178411
|00:00:59
PORT VILA, VU
|2
|2
