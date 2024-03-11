Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane crew visit Vanuatu schools

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT VILA, VANUATU

    02.29.2024

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    During Operation Blue Pacific, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) crew members visit two schools in Port Vila, Vanuatu, Feb. 29, 2024. School children were able to try on Coast Guard emergency equipment, toss life rings, and ask questions during the visit, which strengthen ties with local communities and shares cultural knowledge between the two countries. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 23:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915755
    VIRIN: 240229-G-RS249-7207
    Filename: DOD_110178411
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: PORT VILA, VU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane crew visit Vanuatu schools, by SCPO Charly Tautfest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    District 14
    Harriet Lane
    Blue Pacific
    IUUF
    USCG OpBluePacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT