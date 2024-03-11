U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane crew visit Vanuatu schools

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During Operation Blue Pacific, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) crew members visit two schools in Port Vila, Vanuatu, Feb. 29, 2024. School children were able to try on Coast Guard emergency equipment, toss life rings, and ask questions during the visit, which strengthen ties with local communities and shares cultural knowledge between the two countries. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)