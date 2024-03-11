The Georgia Army National Guard hosts their State Best Warrior Competition March 10-15, 2024, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia and the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. Soldiers completed weapons qualification on the M4A1 carbine and M17 pistol, a marksmanship stress shoot, a call for fire exercise, and a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) event during the fourth day of the competition. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Allison Gilstrap and Spc. Ehron Ostendorf)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 23:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915751
|VIRIN:
|240313-A-XR605-4995
|Filename:
|DOD_110178374
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|RINGGOLD, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2024 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition - Day 4, by SGT Allison Gilstrap and SPC Ehron Ostendorf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT