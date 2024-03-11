MAJ David Zelaya on Eagle Academics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. David A. Zelaya assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division planned and participated in a three day event called Eagle Academics dedicated to informing officers and senior NCOs of their unit history while also encouraging strategies to increase leadership performance. The Fighting Eagles worked tirelessly February 7th - 9th, 2024 at Fort Carson, Colorado to enhance their leadership capabilities (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair and Mr. John Switzer)