Maj. David A. Zelaya assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division planned and participated in a three day event called Eagle Academics dedicated to informing officers and senior NCOs of their unit history while also encouraging strategies to increase leadership performance. The Fighting Eagles worked tirelessly February 7th - 9th, 2024 at Fort Carson, Colorado to enhance their leadership capabilities (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair and Mr. John Switzer)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 23:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|915750
|VIRIN:
|240208-A-MW025-6504
|Filename:
|DOD_110178330
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MAJ David Zelaya on Eagle Academics, by 1LT Kimberly Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT