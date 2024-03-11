Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAJ David Zelaya on Eagle Academics

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Maj. David A. Zelaya assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division planned and participated in a three day event called Eagle Academics dedicated to informing officers and senior NCOs of their unit history while also encouraging strategies to increase leadership performance. The Fighting Eagles worked tirelessly February 7th - 9th, 2024 at Fort Carson, Colorado to enhance their leadership capabilities (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair and Mr. John Switzer)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 23:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 915750
    VIRIN: 240208-A-MW025-6504
    Filename: DOD_110178330
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, MAJ David Zelaya on Eagle Academics, by 1LT Kimberly Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #4IDs_Hammer #BeAllYouCanBe #Steadfast&Loyal

