    Iron Fist 24 Helo Raid B-Roll

    JAPAN

    03.10.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and soldiers with the 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, conduct a bilateral helicopter raid exercise for Iron Fist 24 at Okinoerabu, Okinawa, Japan, March. 10, 2024. Iron Fist provides a realistic, relevant training opportunity for the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy to share expertise in the use of combined arms and amphibious doctrine. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 01:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915742
    VIRIN: 240310-M-NY312-3099
    Filename: DOD_110178180
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: JP

    USMC
    Iron Fist
    31 MEU
    Iron Fist 24
    Okinoerabu

