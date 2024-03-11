Iron Fist 24 Helo Raid B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and soldiers with the 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, conduct a bilateral helicopter raid exercise for Iron Fist 24 at Okinoerabu, Okinawa, Japan, March. 10, 2024. Iron Fist provides a realistic, relevant training opportunity for the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy to share expertise in the use of combined arms and amphibious doctrine. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez)