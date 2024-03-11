31st MEU, JGSDF conduct helocast training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915740" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with the maritime raid force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and soldiers with the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade Recon Company, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, participate in bilateral helocast training during Iron Fist 24, off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 10, 2024. An effective preventative measure for mishaps is training, ensuring our service members are prepared to operate under any circumstances and in any operating environment. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)