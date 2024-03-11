31st MEU, JGSDF conduct bilateral landing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915737" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and soldiers with the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, transport from ship-to-shore aboard U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion with Naval Beach Unit 7, Amphibious Squadron 11, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force landing craft, air cushion during a bilateral landing for Iron Fist 24, at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 12, 2024. The interoperability among the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the JMSDF, is the result of several bilateral military exercises and operations like Iron Fist. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S.M.C., the U.S.N., the JGSDF, and the JMSDF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)