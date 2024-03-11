Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU, JGSDF conduct bilateral landing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KIN BLUE BEACH TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.12.2024

    Video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and soldiers with the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, transport from ship-to-shore aboard U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion with Naval Beach Unit 7, Amphibious Squadron 11, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force landing craft, air cushion during a bilateral landing for Iron Fist 24, at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 12, 2024. The interoperability among the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the JMSDF, is the result of several bilateral military exercises and operations like Iron Fist. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S.M.C., the U.S.N., the JGSDF, and the JMSDF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 01:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915737
    VIRIN: 240312-M-WE079-1001
    Filename: DOD_110178105
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: KIN BLUE BEACH TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU, JGSDF conduct bilateral landing, by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    JGSDF
    Battalion Landing Team 1/1
    Iron Fist
    Kin Blue Beach Training Area
    Bilateral Landing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT