U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and soldiers with the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, transport from ship-to-shore aboard U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion with Naval Beach Unit 7, Amphibious Squadron 11, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force landing craft, air cushion during a bilateral landing for Iron Fist 24, at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 12, 2024. The interoperability among the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the JMSDF, is the result of several bilateral military exercises and operations like Iron Fist. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S.M.C., the U.S.N., the JGSDF, and the JMSDF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 01:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915737
|VIRIN:
|240312-M-WE079-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110178105
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|KIN BLUE BEACH TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 31st MEU, JGSDF conduct bilateral landing, by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT