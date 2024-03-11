Cobra Gold 24 | SOF Friendship Jump

Soldiers from Royal Thai 3rd Special Forces Regiment King's Guard (Airborne), Royal Thai 1st Special Forces Division, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Special Operations Group and U.S. Special Operations Detachment - Pacific (SOD-P) join in a Special Operations Forces (SOF) friendship airborne jump in Lop Buri, Kingdom of Thailand, March 8, 2024. SOD-P provides trained, prepared, and equipped augmentation to U.S. Army Special Operations Command and U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd iteration, is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 20:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915735
|VIRIN:
|240308-A-IX751-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_110178042
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
