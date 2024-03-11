Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 24 | SOF Friendship Jump

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    Soldiers from Royal Thai 3rd Special Forces Regiment King's Guard (Airborne), Royal Thai 1st Special Forces Division, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Special Operations Group and U.S. Special Operations Detachment - Pacific (SOD-P) join in a Special Operations Forces (SOF) friendship airborne jump in Lop Buri, Kingdom of Thailand, March 8, 2024. SOD-P provides trained, prepared, and equipped augmentation to U.S. Army Special Operations Command and U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd iteration, is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 20:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915735
    VIRIN: 240308-A-IX751-1007
    Filename: DOD_110178042
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: LOP BURI, TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    SOCPAC
    Royal Thai Army
    JSOG
    SOD-P
    CG24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT