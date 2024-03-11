Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Reserve unit provides full-time support to flight test

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs   

    The 370th Flight Test Squadron, an Air Force Reserve Command unit, provides both aerial refueling and flight test support to the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, California. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 20:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915732
    VIRIN: 240313-F-HC101-9001
    Filename: DOD_110177998
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Reserve unit provides full-time support to flight test, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Force Reserve unit provides full-time support to flight test

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    KC-135
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT