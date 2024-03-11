Air Force Reserve unit provides full-time support to flight test

The 370th Flight Test Squadron, an Air Force Reserve Command unit, provides both aerial refueling and flight test support to the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, California. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)
|01.22.2024
|03.13.2024 20:33
|Video Productions
|915732
|240313-F-HC101-9001
|DOD_110177998
|00:02:43
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|2
|2
