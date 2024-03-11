Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National K-9 Veterans Day - Space Base Delta 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Military working dogs with the 21st Security Forces Squadron practice training procedures at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, March 8, 2024. The video was produced to highlight the K-9 members of the 21st SFS for National K-9 Veterans Day on Space Base Delta 1 social media. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 18:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 915726
    VIRIN: 240312-X-OF631-1001
    Filename: DOD_110177892
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National K-9 Veterans Day - Space Base Delta 1, by A1C Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defenders
    Air Force
    21SFS
    K9 Veterans Day
    SBD1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT