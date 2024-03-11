Military working dogs with the 21st Security Forces Squadron practice training procedures at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, March 8, 2024. The video was produced to highlight the K-9 members of the 21st SFS for National K-9 Veterans Day on Space Base Delta 1 social media. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 18:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|915726
|VIRIN:
|240312-X-OF631-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110177892
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
This work, National K-9 Veterans Day - Space Base Delta 1, by A1C Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
