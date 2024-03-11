Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NHRC Brain Injury Awareness Month

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Video by Danielle Cazarez 

    Naval Health Research Center

    SAN DIEGO - Naval Health Research Center shares the importance of brain injury awareness.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 18:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915725
    VIRIN: 240307-N-PO071-7144
    Filename: DOD_110177819
    Length: 00:07:02
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    recruit
    brain injury
    Navy
    Brain Injury Awareness Month
    Brain Injury Awareness
    Navy Medicine

