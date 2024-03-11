U.S. Soldiers bring HMI into the fight during Project Convergence – Capstone 4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915724" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Corey Troxell, Master Sgt. Brian Wright, and Capt. Thomas Degriselles conduct training as observers coach trainers, assigned to the Tarantula Team Operations Group with the National Training Center, in Fort Irwin, Calif., March 11, 2024 during human machine integration experimentation for Project Convergence – Capstone 4. The Tarantula Team supported Staff Sgt. Stetson Manuel, a Robotics and Autonomous Systems platoon sergeant and infantryman, Spc. Aaron Clark, both assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 29th Infantry Regiment, 316th Cavalry Brigade, and 1st Lt. Cody Maynard, Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division.



U.S. Soldiers conducted use case operations with the Small Multi-purpose Equipment Transport, a ground robot, and the Ghost-X Unmanned Aircraft System during PC-C4. The U.S. Army is hosting PC-C4, a joint and multinational, two-phase, “in-the-dirt” experiment from Feb. 23 – March 20, 2024. PC-C4 participants include the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Space Force along with militaries from partner and allied countries from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, and Japan. PC-C4 is a culmination of numerous preceding exercises, experimentations, and events; it provides a critical venue to identify and refine recommendations necessary to transform the Army and ensure future war-winning readiness. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. LaShic Patterson and Sgt. Charlie Duke)