President Biden delivers remarks on how his investments are rebuilding our communities and creating good-paying jobs.
Milwaukee, WI
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 17:33
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|915719
|Filename:
|DOD_110177708
|Length:
|00:20:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on Investing in America, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT