Educator's Workshop at MCRDSD

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915715" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Educator's workshop provides selected high school educators, coaches, administrators, and key influencers the opportunity to gain first-hand experience on how the Marine Corps transforms young men and women into U.S. Marines at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. The workshop provides attendees with current information regarding Marine Corps recruit training practices and procedures, military job skills and opportunities, military lifestyle, and educational benefits available to Marines. Attendees will also have an opportunity to speak face-to-face with recruits and active duty Marines in various stages of their careers, while also participating in various interactive exercises. The program intends to demystify the recruit training experiences and foster closer relationships between Recruiting Station personnel and those in their communities who influence the decisions of young men and women. (Department of Defense video by Nicholas Groesch)