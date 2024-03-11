Educator's workshop provides selected high school educators, coaches, administrators, and key influencers the opportunity to gain first-hand experience on how the Marine Corps transforms young men and women into U.S. Marines at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. The workshop provides attendees with current information regarding Marine Corps recruit training practices and procedures, military job skills and opportunities, military lifestyle, and educational benefits available to Marines. Attendees will also have an opportunity to speak face-to-face with recruits and active duty Marines in various stages of their careers, while also participating in various interactive exercises. The program intends to demystify the recruit training experiences and foster closer relationships between Recruiting Station personnel and those in their communities who influence the decisions of young men and women. (Department of Defense video by Nicholas Groesch)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 17:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915715
|VIRIN:
|240313-M-DM338-1809
|Filename:
|DOD_110177613
|Length:
|00:05:06
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Educator's Workshop at MCRDSD, by Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT