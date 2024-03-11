Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Educator's Workshop at MCRDSD

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Video by Nicholas Groesch 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    Educator's workshop provides selected high school educators, coaches, administrators, and key influencers the opportunity to gain first-hand experience on how the Marine Corps transforms young men and women into U.S. Marines at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. The workshop provides attendees with current information regarding Marine Corps recruit training practices and procedures, military job skills and opportunities, military lifestyle, and educational benefits available to Marines. Attendees will also have an opportunity to speak face-to-face with recruits and active duty Marines in various stages of their careers, while also participating in various interactive exercises. The program intends to demystify the recruit training experiences and foster closer relationships between Recruiting Station personnel and those in their communities who influence the decisions of young men and women. (Department of Defense video by Nicholas Groesch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 17:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915715
    VIRIN: 240313-M-DM338-1809
    Filename: DOD_110177613
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    TAGS

    Educators Workshop EWS USMC Marines
    Educators Workshop. EWS

