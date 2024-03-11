Interactive exercises during Educator's Workshop at MCRDSD

U.S. Marine Capt. Bridget Glynn, discusses some of the exercises and activities that participants will experience during the Educator's Workshop at Marines Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. Workshop participants visit MCRD San Diego to observe recruit training and gain a better understanding of the transformation from recruits to United States Marines. (Department of Defense video by Nicholas Groesch)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 17:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915714
|VIRIN:
|240313-M-DM338-9642
|Filename:
|DOD_110177603
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
