U.S. Marine Capt. Bridget Glynn, discusses why educators should participate in the Educator's Workshop at Marines Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. Workshop participants visit MCRD San Diego to observe recruit training and gain a better understanding of the transformation from recruits to United States Marines. (Department of Defense video by Nicholas Groesch)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 17:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915712
|VIRIN:
|240313-M-DM338-2803
|Filename:
|DOD_110177599
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Edcuator's Workshop director discusses reasons to participate, by Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
