Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Edcuator's Workshop director discusses reasons to participate

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Video by Nicholas Groesch 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Marine Capt. Bridget Glynn, discusses why educators should participate in the Educator's Workshop at Marines Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. Workshop participants visit MCRD San Diego to observe recruit training and gain a better understanding of the transformation from recruits to United States Marines. (Department of Defense video by Nicholas Groesch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 17:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915712
    VIRIN: 240313-M-DM338-2803
    Filename: DOD_110177599
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edcuator's Workshop director discusses reasons to participate, by Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Educators Workshop EWS USMC Marines
    Educators Workshop. EWS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT