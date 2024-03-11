Edcuator's Workshop director discusses reasons to participate

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915712" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Capt. Bridget Glynn, discusses why educators should participate in the Educator's Workshop at Marines Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. Workshop participants visit MCRD San Diego to observe recruit training and gain a better understanding of the transformation from recruits to United States Marines. (Department of Defense video by Nicholas Groesch)