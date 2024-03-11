Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Triad UW-L Archaeology

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Video by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    In this episode of Behind the Triad, Fort McCoy Garrison Leadership visit with members of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center at the university Jan. 26, 2024, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    History
    Fort McCoy
    Archaeology
    University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
    UWL

