In this episode of Behind the Triad, Fort McCoy Garrison Leadership visit with members of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center at the university Jan. 26, 2024, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 16:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915710
|VIRIN:
|240313-A-CV950-3057
|Filename:
|DOD_110177560
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Triad UW-L Archaeology, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT