Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Post-deployment Yellow Ribbon event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCRANTON, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade attended a post-deployment Yellow Ribbon event in Scranton March 9-10, 2024. The event provided servicemembers and their families with support and resources to aid in reintegrating after returning home from a recent mobilization. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 16:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915709
    VIRIN: 240310-Z-AM608-1001
    Filename: DOD_110177539
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: SCRANTON, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Post-deployment Yellow Ribbon event, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Yellow Ribbon
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Scranton
    Post-Deployment
    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    55MEB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT