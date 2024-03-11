Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Report Ep 52- School Tour and Operation Kids Promo

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The weekly edition of the Raider Report, featuring the Mitchell County Home School Co-op tour and a promotional video for Ops Kids

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 16:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915708
    VIRIN: 240313-F-EP494-5569
    Filename: DOD_110177491
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Report Ep 52- School Tour and Operation Kids Promo, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    school tour
    Raider Report

