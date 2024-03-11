Allied Spirit 24 Reaches Midway Point

Allied Spirit 24 reaches the midway point of the exercise, where approximately 6,500 participants from NATO Allied and partner nations are participating. Exercise participants are from countries including Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. Allied Spirit 24 is a U.S. Army exercise designed to prepare NATO Allies and partners' deterrence initiatives through a range of joint and multinational military activities at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany. As part of the U.S. Department of Defense's Large Scale Global Exercise 2024, Allied Spirit prepares multinational forces to operate as one to address security challenges across the globe. (Video by Army Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 15:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915706
|VIRIN:
|240312-A-HY815-5915
|Filename:
|DOD_110177391
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
