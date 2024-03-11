Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Allied Spirit 24 Reaches Midway Point

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    03.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Allied Spirit 24 reaches the midway point of the exercise, where approximately 6,500 participants from NATO Allied and partner nations are participating. Exercise participants are from countries including Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. Allied Spirit 24 is a U.S. Army exercise designed to prepare NATO Allies and partners' deterrence initiatives through a range of joint and multinational military activities at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany. As part of the U.S. Department of Defense's Large Scale Global Exercise 2024, Allied Spirit prepares multinational forces to operate as one to address security challenges across the globe. (Video by Army Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 15:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915706
    VIRIN: 240312-A-HY815-5915
    Filename: DOD_110177391
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allied Spirit 24 Reaches Midway Point, by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WeAreNATO, StrongerTogether, AlliedSpirit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT