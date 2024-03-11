Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Astronaut Recruitment Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Video by Allen Meeks 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Col. Anne McClain, commander of the U.S. Army NASA detachment, shares information on eligibility as well as where and when to apply to become a NASA astronaut like herself.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 16:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 915704
    VIRIN: 240313-A-QA166-5977
    Filename: DOD_110177313
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Astronaut Recruitment Video, by Allen Meeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space and Missile Defense Command
    smdc
    Anne McClain
    usasmdc
    astronaut candidate
    Army astronaut
    NASA Detachment
    armySMDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT