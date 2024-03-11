Get a job abroad with NAVSUP- Contracting experts are in demand

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915699" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

There is a high demand for contracting experts to help complete the NAVSUP mission abroad. All of our NAVSUP locations provide opportunities to travel to new places and to immerse yourself into the local culture.