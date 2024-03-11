Full ceremony: 28th ID CoR and CoC

U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Infantry Division hold a change of responsibility ceremony and change of command ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, March 9, 2024. The 28th ID welcomed a new commanding general, Maj. Gen. Michael Wegscheider, and senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Porter, while honoring the outgoing commanding general, Maj. Gen. Mark McCormack, and outgoing senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Randall Pritts. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 14:07
Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
