    Full ceremony: 28th ID CoR and CoC

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Infantry Division hold a change of responsibility ceremony and change of command ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, March 9, 2024. The 28th ID welcomed a new commanding general, Maj. Gen. Michael Wegscheider, and senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Porter, while honoring the outgoing commanding general, Maj. Gen. Mark McCormack, and outgoing senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Randall Pritts. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 14:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915697
    VIRIN: 240309-Z-IK914-4011
    Filename: DOD_110177136
    Length: 01:01:23
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Leadership
    28th Infantry Division
    Tradition
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap

