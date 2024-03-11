Full ceremony: 28th ID CoR and CoC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Infantry Division hold a change of responsibility ceremony and change of command ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, March 9, 2024. The 28th ID welcomed a new commanding general, Maj. Gen. Michael Wegscheider, and senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Porter, while honoring the outgoing commanding general, Maj. Gen. Mark McCormack, and outgoing senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Randall Pritts. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)