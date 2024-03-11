Operation Varsity 24-1 b-roll package

Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing participate in operation varsity 24-1 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Mar. 5 - 8, 2024. The 86th AW mission extends globally as the Department of Defense's premier power projection platform and the Air Force’s largest mobility hub in Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
|03.05.2024
|03.13.2024 13:26
|B-Roll
|915693
|240305-F-EX065-1001
|DOD_110177003
|00:07:54
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|0
|0
