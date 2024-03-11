Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Varsity 24-1 b-roll package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing participate in operation varsity 24-1 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Mar. 5 - 8, 2024. The 86th AW mission extends globally as the Department of Defense's premier power projection platform and the Air Force’s largest mobility hub in Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 13:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915691
    VIRIN: 240312-F-EX065-1002
    Filename: DOD_110176983
    Length: 00:06:57
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Varsity 24-1 b-roll package, by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Always Ready
    Team Ramstein
    Global Gateway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT