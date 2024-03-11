Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Meridian Women's History Month Shout-Out

    MERIDIAN, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Molly Crawford 

    NAS Meridian

    240313-N-MH811-1003 MERIDIAN, MS (March 13, 2024)
    USMC Staff Sergeant Samantha Smego, from Hampton, Virginia, sends a shout-out to Kelly Smego, in Katy, Texas, for Women's History Month. Smego is stationed at Marine Aviation Training Support Squadron One, Meridian, Ms.
    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Molly Tice)

