NAS Meridian Women's History Month Shout-Out

240313-N-MH811-1003 MERIDIAN, MS (March 13, 2024)
USMC Staff Sergeant Samantha Smego, from Hampton, Virginia, sends a shout-out to Kelly Smego, in Katy, Texas, for Women's History Month. Smego is stationed at Marine Aviation Training Support Squadron One, Meridian, Ms.
(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Molly Tice)
