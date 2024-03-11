NAS Meridian Women's History Month Shout-Out

240313-N-MH811-1005 MERIDIAN, MS (March 13, 2024)
Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman Janae Anderson, from Cleveland, Ohio, sends a shout-out to her mother for Women's History Month. Anderson is stationed at Naval Air Technical Training Center, Meridian, Ms.
(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Molly Tice)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 15:25
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|915687
|VIRIN:
|240313-N-MH811-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110176969
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|MERIDIAN, MS, US
|Hometown:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
