    NAS Meridian Women's History Month Shout-Out

    MERIDIAN, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Molly Crawford 

    NAS Meridian

    240313-N-MH811-1001 MERIDIAN, MS (March 13, 2024)
    Hospital Corpsman Audrey Nordgren, from Salt Lake City, Utah, sends a shout-out to her mother, in Kaysville, Utah, for Women's History Month. Nordgren is stationed at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit, NAS Meridian, Ms.
    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Molly Tice)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 15:28
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 915686
    VIRIN: 240313-N-MH811-1001
    Filename: DOD_110176968
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MERIDIAN, MS, US
    Hometown: KAYSVILLE, UT, US
    Hometown: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Meridian Women's History Month Shout-Out, by PO2 Molly Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    nrc
    navy
    sailor
    women's history month
    nmrtu

