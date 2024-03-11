240313-N-MH811-1001 MERIDIAN, MS (March 13, 2024)
Hospital Corpsman Audrey Nordgren, from Salt Lake City, Utah, sends a shout-out to her mother, in Kaysville, Utah, for Women's History Month. Nordgren is stationed at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit, NAS Meridian, Ms.
(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Molly Tice)
Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 15:28
Category:
|Greetings
Video ID:
|915686
VIRIN:
|240313-N-MH811-1001
Filename:
|DOD_110176968
Length:
|00:00:29
Location:
|MERIDIAN, MS, US
Hometown:
|KAYSVILLE, UT, US
Hometown:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Meridian Women's History Month Shout-Out, by PO2 Molly Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
