    NAS Meridian Women's History Month Shout-Out

    MERIDIAN, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Molly Crawford 

    NAS Meridian

    240313-N-MH811-1004 MERIDIAN, MS (March 13, 2024)
    Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Jesse Whitehead, from Jesus, Maryland, sends a shout-out to her mother for Women's History Month. Whitehead is stationed at Naval Air Station Meridian, Ms.
    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Molly Tice)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 15:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 915685
    VIRIN: 240313-N-MH811-1004
    Filename: DOD_110176967
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: MERIDIAN, MS, US
    Hometown: JESSUP, MD, US

    This work, NAS Meridian Women's History Month Shout-Out, by PO2 Molly Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    nas
    navy
    sailor
    women's history month
    nmrtu

