"Ask the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers!" participant Claire wants to know: "Why are balloons bad for the environment?" To answer that question, Ms. Roberta, the STEMBot, contacted Megan Parsons, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District Park Ranger.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to encourage our youth to connect with the outdoors, which can affect their health, enhance their knowledge of our environment, and strengthen their commitment to environmental stewardship.
This video is part of a series of Jacksonville Districts' videos. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to empower our kids to be curious and hope to inspire them to pursue a career in STEM. If your child has a question for Roberta, contact us at publicmail.cesaj-cc@usace.army.mil
Place: 'Ask the USACE" in the subject line.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 12:47
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|915680
|VIRIN:
|240311-A-AZ289-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110176890
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|OKEECHOBEE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|PALM BEACH, FL, US
|Hometown:
|ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT