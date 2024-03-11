Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ask The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    "Ask the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers!" participant Claire wants to know: "Why are balloons bad for the environment?" To answer that question, Ms. Roberta, the STEMBot, contacted Megan Parsons, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District Park Ranger.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to encourage our youth to connect with the outdoors, which can affect their health, enhance their knowledge of our environment, and strengthen their commitment to environmental stewardship.

    This video is part of a series of Jacksonville Districts' videos. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to empower our kids to be curious and hope to inspire them to pursue a career in STEM. If your child has a question for Roberta, contact us at publicmail.cesaj-cc@usace.army.mil

    Place: 'Ask the USACE" in the subject line.

