    AFWERX Refinery

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Byous, an AFWERX Fellow attached to the Refinery, and Tech. Sgt. Emil Wodicka, 495th Fighter Generation Squadron flight line expediter and AFWERX Refinery alumni, discuss the importance of the Refinery program and the impact it has had on past projects. The Refinery, an "Innovation Accelerator" a part of AFWERX, provides Airmen and Guardian innovators with entrepreneurial knowledge, connections to relevant stakeholders and resources within the Department of Defense ecosystem. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 12:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915678
    VIRIN: 240313-F-KG386-5165
    Filename: DOD_110176878
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB

    TAGS

    F-35
    48th Fighter Wing
    Refinery
    Innovation
    Liberty Wing
    AFWWERX

