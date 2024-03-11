video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Byous, an AFWERX Fellow attached to the Refinery, and Tech. Sgt. Emil Wodicka, 495th Fighter Generation Squadron flight line expediter and AFWERX Refinery alumni, discuss the importance of the Refinery program and the impact it has had on past projects. The Refinery, an "Innovation Accelerator" a part of AFWERX, provides Airmen and Guardian innovators with entrepreneurial knowledge, connections to relevant stakeholders and resources within the Department of Defense ecosystem. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)