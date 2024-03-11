Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT deploys AMC C-17s to enhance humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Forces Central and U.S. Army Central Command conducted joint and combined airdrop operations with C-17 Globemaster III and C-130J Super Hercules from undisclosed locations within the U.s. Central Command area of responsibility alongside regional partners, March 13, 2024. Air Mobiliy Command deployed C-17 aircraft and personnel with expertise in sustained airdrop operations from South Carolina’s Joint Base Charleston to expedite the delivery of aid for civilians affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 14:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915672
    VIRIN: 240313-F-JT564-8001
    Filename: DOD_110176844
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Mobility Command
    GazaHA
    AFCENT. CENTCOM

