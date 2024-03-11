AFCENT deploys AMC C-17s to enhance humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Forces Central and U.S. Army Central Command conducted joint and combined airdrop operations with C-17 Globemaster III and C-130J Super Hercules from undisclosed locations within the U.s. Central Command area of responsibility alongside regional partners, March 13, 2024. Air Mobiliy Command deployed C-17 aircraft and personnel with expertise in sustained airdrop operations from South Carolina’s Joint Base Charleston to expedite the delivery of aid for civilians affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. (U.S. Air Force photo)