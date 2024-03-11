U.S. Air Forces Central and U.S. Army Central Command conducted joint and combined airdrop operations with C-17 Globemaster III and C-130J Super Hercules from undisclosed locations within the U.s. Central Command area of responsibility alongside regional partners, March 13, 2024. Air Mobiliy Command deployed C-17 aircraft and personnel with expertise in sustained airdrop operations from South Carolina’s Joint Base Charleston to expedite the delivery of aid for civilians affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 14:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915672
|VIRIN:
|240313-F-JT564-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_110176844
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFCENT deploys AMC C-17s to enhance humanitarian airdrops into Gaza, by SSgt Christian Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
