Minute With The Commander: Arctic Capabilities

BEAUFORT SEA (March 13, 2024) Admiral Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, discusses naval capabilities and American interests in the Arctic while at Ice Camp Whale during Operation Ice Camp (ICE CAMP) 2024. ICE CAMP is a three-week operation that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Evan Thompson)