    Fourth Air Force command team visits Grissom

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Rachel Barton 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    During the February unit training assembly, Team Grissom welcomed Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, Fourth Air Force commander, his wife, Jennifer Durham, and Chief Master Sgt. Travon Dennis, Fourth Air Force command chief, for a base visit. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Rachel Barton)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 11:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915660
    VIRIN: 240204-F-NQ307-2001
    Filename: DOD_110176696
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fourth Air Force command team visits Grissom, by MSgt Rachel Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    base visit
    wing visit
    Fourth Air Force command team

