During the February unit training assembly, Team Grissom welcomed Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, Fourth Air Force commander, his wife, Jennifer Durham, and Chief Master Sgt. Travon Dennis, Fourth Air Force command chief, for a base visit. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Rachel Barton)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 11:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915660
|VIRIN:
|240204-F-NQ307-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110176696
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fourth Air Force command team visits Grissom, by MSgt Rachel Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT