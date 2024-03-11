Student-built robots compete in the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science, or FIRST, Tech Challenge Ohio state championship at Hobart Arena, March 9 2024. Senior Air Force Research Laboratory leaders joined middle and high school students as they competed in the FIRST event, which encourages students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 11:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915659
|VIRIN:
|240309-F-VG818-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_110176689
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio students compete in annual robotics state championship, by Jeremy Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT