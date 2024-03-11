Ohio students compete in annual robotics state championship

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Student-built robots compete in the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science, or FIRST, Tech Challenge Ohio state championship at Hobart Arena, March 9 2024. Senior Air Force Research Laboratory leaders joined middle and high school students as they competed in the FIRST event, which encourages students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.