    Ohio students compete in annual robotics state championship

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Video by Jeremy Dunn 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Student-built robots compete in the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science, or FIRST, Tech Challenge Ohio state championship at Hobart Arena, March 9 2024. Senior Air Force Research Laboratory leaders joined middle and high school students as they competed in the FIRST event, which encourages students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 11:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915659
    VIRIN: 240309-F-VG818-1009
    Filename: DOD_110176689
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US

    This work, Ohio students compete in annual robotics state championship, by Jeremy Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    robotics
    AFRL
    STEM
    FIRST
    competition
    WPAFB Educational Outreach

