    Air Force & Marine Corps Trials 2024 - Wheelchair Rugby and Shooting

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    With only a couple of days left, competition is heating up. While medals are an important part of the competition, it's more about the power of adaptive sports as part of the recovery process.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 10:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915656
    VIRIN: 240312-O-OR487-5288
    Filename: DOD_110176673
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Air Force & Marine Corps Trials 2024 - Wheelchair Rugby and Shooting, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFW2 Adaptive Sports Care Beyond Duty Warrior Care Air Force Wounded Warrior

