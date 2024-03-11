Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K-9 Veterans Day 2024

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.11.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 86th Security Forces Squadron military working dogs conducted training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2024. The video was created to bring recognition to K-9 Veterans Day and features the dogs performing vehicle searches. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 10:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K-9 Veterans Day 2024, by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    military dog
    K-9
    K-9 Veterans Day

