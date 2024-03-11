The 86th Security Forces Squadron military working dogs conducted training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2024. The video was created to bring recognition to K-9 Veterans Day and features the dogs performing vehicle searches. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 10:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915653
|VIRIN:
|220311-F-ER993-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110176545
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, K-9 Veterans Day 2024, by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
