U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland conduct dismounted training during Dragon 24, a Polish-led NATO training event, held at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, March 11, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Anthony Ford)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 11:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915652
|VIRIN:
|240311-A-HS753-4803
|Filename:
|DOD_110176512
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment participates in NATO exercise Dragon 24, by SGT Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT