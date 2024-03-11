Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment participates in NATO exercise Dragon 24

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    03.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Ford 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland conduct dismounted training during Dragon 24, a Polish-led NATO training event, held at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, March 11, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Anthony Ford)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 11:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915652
    VIRIN: 240311-A-HS753-4803
    Filename: DOD_110176512
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment participates in NATO exercise Dragon 24, by SGT Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    VCorps
    StongerTogether
    target_news_europe

