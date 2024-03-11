Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Pulse: Ep. 9

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    A monthly newscast with stories from around Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Jan. 8, 2024. In this episode we covered Leap Year babies born at Walter Reed and a drone program part of the occupational health department. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 10:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 915651
    VIRIN: 240311-N-EC642-2001
    Filename: DOD_110176496
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US

    Drones
    ThePulse
    LeapYear

