A monthly newscast with stories from around Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Jan. 8, 2024. In this episode we covered Leap Year babies born at Walter Reed and a drone program part of the occupational health department. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 10:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|915651
|VIRIN:
|240311-N-EC642-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110176496
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Pulse: Ep. 9, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT