SBD 1 State of the Bases 2024 recap video

U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, Space Base Delta 1 commander, outlines recent developments in the Space Force during the State of the Bases Address at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, March 8, 2024. Throughout his speech, Hanson emphasized the critical significance of each community partner's involvement in bolstering mission readiness across all the installations SBD 1 supports. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)
|03.12.2024
|03.13.2024 10:22
|Series
|915648
|240312-X-OF631-1001
|DOD_110176472
|00:00:47
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|1
|1
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
