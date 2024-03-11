Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SBD 1 State of the Bases 2024 recap video

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, Space Base Delta 1 commander, outlines recent developments in the Space Force during the State of the Bases Address at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, March 8, 2024. Throughout his speech, Hanson emphasized the critical significance of each community partner's involvement in bolstering mission readiness across all the installations SBD 1 supports. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 10:22
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US

