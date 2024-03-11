A2A - Emergency Managers

On a daily basis, Emergency Managers are tasked with properly preparing for and safely responding to unpredictable, hazardous environments. Check out this video of A1C Alejandro Flores from the 374 CES demonstrating how to use a ResQ to identify unknown substances at Yokota AB, Japan
Engineers… Lead the Way!
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 09:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915647
|VIRIN:
|240313-O-LT469-9348
|Filename:
|DOD_110176404
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
