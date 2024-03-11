Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A2A - Emergency Managers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Video by Katheryn Jennings 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    On a daily basis, Emergency Managers are tasked with properly preparing for and safely responding to unpredictable, hazardous environments. Check out this video of A1C Alejandro Flores from the 374 CES demonstrating how to use a ResQ to identify unknown substances at Yokota AB, Japan

    Engineers… Lead the Way!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 09:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915647
    VIRIN: 240313-O-LT469-9348
    Filename: DOD_110176404
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A2A - Emergency Managers, by Katheryn Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    civil engineers
    Emergency Managers
    Airmen 2 Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT