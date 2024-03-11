A2A - Emergency Managers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915647" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On a daily basis, Emergency Managers are tasked with properly preparing for and safely responding to unpredictable, hazardous environments. Check out this video of A1C Alejandro Flores from the 374 CES demonstrating how to use a ResQ to identify unknown substances at Yokota AB, Japan



Engineers… Lead the Way!