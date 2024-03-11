video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Georgian, and Spanish special operations forces soldiers train to clear a compound during Trojan Footprint 24 near Batumi, Georgia, March 6, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint provides NATO Allies and partner special operations forces an opportunity to enhance their skills, build interoperability and demonstrate the capability of ready and postured special operations forces within the European theater. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. 1st Class CaHugh Giles)