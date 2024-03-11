Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgian, and Spanish special operations forces soldiers train to clear a compound during Trojan Footprint 24

    GEORGIA

    03.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Cahugh Giles 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Georgian, and Spanish special operations forces soldiers train to clear a compound during Trojan Footprint 24 near Batumi, Georgia, March 6, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint provides NATO Allies and partner special operations forces an opportunity to enhance their skills, build interoperability and demonstrate the capability of ready and postured special operations forces within the European theater. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. 1st Class CaHugh Giles)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 09:26
    Location: GE

    Georgia
    Special Operation Command Europe
    SOFinEurope
    LSGE
    TrojanFootprint24
    TFP24

