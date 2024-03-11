Romanian special operations forces soldiers conduct tactical combat casualty care training with U.S. MARSOC Marines during Trojan Footprint 24

Romanian special operations forces soldiers conduct tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) training with Marines assigned to U.S. Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC) during Trojan Footprint 24 near Batumi, Georgia, March 4, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint provides NATO Allies and partner special operations forces an opportunity to enhance their skills, build interoperability and demonstrate the capability of ready and postured special operations forces within the European theater. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. 1st Class CaHugh Giles)
|03.03.2024
|03.13.2024 09:26
|B-Roll
|915639
|240303-A-FR327-7577
|DOD_110176105
|00:00:32
|GE
|3
|3
