SGT Suarez: Recruiting Diversity

Sgt. Fidel Suarez, a recruiter for the Maryland Army National Guard, speaks about his story as an immigrant joining the MDARNG. (Video production by Sgt. Tom Lamb)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 07:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915633
|VIRIN:
|240222-Z-HT783-2634
|Filename:
|DOD_110176031
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
