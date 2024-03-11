Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SGT Suarez: Recruiting Diversity

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. Thomas Lamb 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Fidel Suarez, a recruiter for the Maryland Army National Guard, speaks about his story as an immigrant joining the MDARNG. (Video production by Sgt. Tom Lamb)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 07:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915633
    VIRIN: 240222-Z-HT783-2634
    Filename: DOD_110176031
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spanish
    Diversity
    Maryland
    National Guard
    Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT