Marines assigned to the U.S. Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC) maintain security during a situational training exercise (STX) with Georgian guard and Georgian special operations forces soldiers during Trojan Footprint 24 near Batumi, Georgia, March 8, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint 24 is a demonstration of Allies and partner nations’ ability to seamlessly operate together to maintain global freedom and stability. NATO partners are an integral part of Alliance success that is critical to the Alliance’s ability to project stability beyond our borders. By participating in military operations together, we demonstrate our shared commitment to security in the Black Sea region through interoperability with NATO (U.S. Army video taken by Sgt. 1st Class CaHugh Giles)