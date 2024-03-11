Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    839th Transportation Battalion, Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

    ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GREECE

    03.13.2024

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The 839th Transportation Battalion conducted an Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony in honor of Command Sgt. Maj. Tameka E. Horne at Port of Alexandroupolis, Greece, March 13, 2024.
    (U.S. Army Video by Antonio Bedin)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 06:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915630
    VIRIN: 230313-A-YG900-1000
    Filename: DOD_110176019
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GR

    TAGS

    NATO
    USArmyEurope
    StrongerTogether
    surfacewarriors
    GreeceDetachment

