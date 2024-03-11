The 839th Transportation Battalion conducted an Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony in honor of Command Sgt. Maj. Tameka E. Horne at Port of Alexandroupolis, Greece, March 13, 2024.
(U.S. Army Video by Antonio Bedin)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 06:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915630
|VIRIN:
|230313-A-YG900-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110176019
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 839th Transportation Battalion, Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT