Feature Story: Justified Accord 2024

U.S. Army Spc. Dalya Wambui, a Kenyan-born member of the 747th Military Police Company, attached to the 772nd Military Police Company, Massachusetts National Guard, discusses returning to Kenya as a U.S. Soldier during Justified Accord (JA24). JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from Feb. 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alisha Grezlik; U.S. Army video edited by Chris House)
|03.13.2024
|03.13.2024 06:50
|Video Productions
|915622
|240313-A-QB331-1000
|DOD_110175829
|00:01:31
|NANYUKI, KE
|NAIROBI, KE
|BOSTON, MA, US
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|TAUNTON, MA, US
|1
|1
Massachusetts National Guard Soldier builds a bridge between two worlds in Kenya
