Feature Story: Justified Accord 2024

    Justified Accord 2024

    NANYUKI, KENYA

    03.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. Alisha Grezlik and Chris House

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Spc. Dalya Wambui, a Kenyan-born member of the 747th Military Police Company, attached to the 772nd Military Police Company, Massachusetts National Guard, discusses returning to Kenya as a U.S. Soldier during Justified Accord (JA24). JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from Feb. 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alisha Grezlik; U.S. Army video edited by Chris House)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 06:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915622
    VIRIN: 240313-A-QB331-1000
    Filename: DOD_110175829
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: NANYUKI, KE
    Hometown: NAIROBI, KE
    Hometown: BOSTON, MA, US
    Hometown: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
    Hometown: TAUNTON, MA, US

    Massachusetts National Guard Soldier builds a bridge between two worlds in Kenya

    Women in the Military
    Massachusett National Guard
    StrongerTogether
    Justified Accord
    Justified Accord 2024

