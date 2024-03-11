Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Shield 24, 3rd Calvary Regiment Squad Live Fire

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.12.2024

    Video by Spc. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Military members from the 3rd Calvary Regiment conduct a live fire training excercise at a flat range in South Korea as part of Freedom Shield 24, March 12, 2023. In support of the Armistice Agreement, Freedom Shield 24, underscores the enduring military partnership between the ROK and the U.S. It reinforces the role of the Alliance as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the United States to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. James Garcia, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 06:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915619
    VIRIN: 240313-Z-CL916-1002
    Filename: DOD_110175744
    Length: 00:17:16
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Shield 24, 3rd Calvary Regiment Squad Live Fire, by SPC James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military members from the 3rd Calvary Regiment conduct a live fire training excercise at a flat ran
    Korea as part of Freedom Shield 24. In support of the Armistice Agreement
    Freedom Shield 24 underscores the enduring military partnership between the ROK and the U.S. It rein
    reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the United States to defend the Republic of Korea.

