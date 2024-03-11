Military members from the 3rd Calvary Regiment conduct a live fire training excercise at a flat range in South Korea as part of Freedom Shield 24, March 12, 2023. In support of the Armistice Agreement, Freedom Shield 24, underscores the enduring military partnership between the ROK and the U.S. It reinforces the role of the Alliance as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the United States to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. James Garcia, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 06:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915619
|VIRIN:
|240313-Z-CL916-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110175744
|Length:
|00:17:16
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom Shield 24, 3rd Calvary Regiment Squad Live Fire, by SPC James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT